Pour a glass of fine sherry and dust off your dictionary because “Fraiser” is back, nearly 20 years after the Kelsey Grammer-led series initially went off the air. However, while the original series ran like Emmy-winning, 24-episode clockwork for more than a decade on NBC, “Frasier” returns in 2023 as a streaming series on Paramount+.

That means the new “Frasier” series has a tighter episode count — and except for a CBS debut for the first two episodes, you won’t be able to watch it on broadcast TV.

With that in mind, here’s a complete guide to the upcoming “Frasier” episodes, how many to expect and when new episodes premiere.

Where is the new “Frasier” series streaming?

“Frasier” will stream exclusively on Paramount+. CBS will also broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9:15 PM ET/PT.

How many episodes are in the “Frasier” reboot?

The new season of “Frasier” is only 10 episodes long. All 11 seasons of the original series had standard 24-episode seasons.

Is the episode release schedule week-to-week or all at once?

Following a two-episode series premiere on Oct. 12 (or Oct. 17 if you’re watching the premiere on CBS), new episodes will debut weekly, Thursdays on Paramount+, until the finale on Dec. 7.

See the full 10-episode release schedule below. We’ll continue to update with new titles and synopses as they’re announced.

Episode 1: “The Good Father” – Oct. 12 Following Martin’s death, Frasier returns to Boston for a college lecture and to check in on his son, Freddy—whom he quickly suspects is keeping a secret from him.

Episode 2: “Moving In” – Oct. 12 Frasier hopes to make up for lost time with Freddy, but a disagreement over where to put a small Red Sox souvenir quickly escalates into a battle of wills between father and son.

Episode 3 – Oct. 19, 2023

– Oct. 19, 2023 Episode 4 – Oct. 26, 2023

– Oct. 26, 2023 Episode 5 – Nov. 2, 2023

– Nov. 2, 2023 Episode 6 – Nov. 9, 2023

– Nov. 9, 2023 Episode 7 – Nov. 16, 2023

– Nov. 16, 2023 Episode 8 – Nov. 23, 2023

– Nov. 23, 2023 Episode 9 – Nov. 30, 2023

– Nov. 30, 2023 Episode 10 – Dec. 7, 2023

Where can I watch “Cheers” and the original “Frasier” series?

The 11-season runs for both “Cheers” and “Frasier” are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Hulu is also streaming all 11 seasons of “Frasier” and the first four seasons of “Cheers,” and Amazon Prime Video is offering the first season of both for free through Oct. 31.

When you’re choosing where you want to watch, just keep in mind that Frasier’s “Cheers” debut didn’t happen until the Season 3 premiere.