Freeform’s ’31 Nights Nights of Halloween’ to Air Tim Burton Marathon, Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’

Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is back for 2024, and this year has all the spooks you could ask for.

The programming event, which runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, will bring back classic Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus” — for a grand total of 20 airings throughout the month — as well as “Casper,” “Beetlejuice,” “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Edward Scissorhands” and the 2003 version of “The Haunted Mansion.”

Speaking of “Haunted Mansion,” the 2023 remake starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson and Tiffany Haddish will make its broadcast debut on Oct. 5, while “Hocus Pocus 2” also makes its broadcast debut the next day, Oct. 6.

Freeform viewers are also in for a Tim Burton marathon on Oct. 13, which will include 2019’s “Dumbo,” “Frankenweenie” and “Dark Shadows.” And while you’re in the mood to binge some spooky content, tune in for the entirety of Disney+ “Goosebumps” as it airs its first season on Oct. 25.

For the full schedule for Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” see below.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia” – Freeform Premiere

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Thursday, Oct. 3

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

Friday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023) – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2” – World Television Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Monday, Oct. 7

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

Tuesday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

Friday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Something Wicked This Way Comes” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Black Cauldron” (Disney Animated)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Pop N’ Knowledge

6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 am. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me 3”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Muppets From Space” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Oct. 18

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Despicable Me”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through The Looking Glass”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Wednesday, Oct. 23

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

Thursday, Oct. 24

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Edward Scissorhands”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dark Shadows” (2012)

5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus” – Pop N’ Knowledge

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

Friday, Oct. 25

1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2023) – Season One Marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Saturday, Oct. 26

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spooky Buddies”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

Monday, Oct. 28

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” (Disney Animated)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Arachnophobia”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Haunted Mansion” (2023)

Thursday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)