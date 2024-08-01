Funko Expands Bitty Pop Line With Bittyverse, Plans ‘Harry Potter’ Sets | Exclusive

Funko has announced an expansion of their Bitty Pop! line entitled Bittyverse.

Described as “a refreshing expansion of the core line,” Bittyverse will focus on “enhancing the playability of the miniature Funko products by inviting fans to mix and match with new, IP-driven Rides, Towns and Displays.” And for their first series, they are taking a trip to the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Rides, obviously, are vehicles for the small toys, with the towns offering a “variety of iconic IP-inspired buildings and locations,” with each town coming with a related figure and case that can be placed within the town. “The latest releases allow fans to create endless combinations and run wild with their imaginations as they have the opportunity to place any Bitty Pop in a Bitty Ride or Town,” according to the official release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4acT24oSVQQ

The first Bittyverse line-up is Harry Potter themed, with a Hogwarts Express ride (retailing at $5.99); a Bitty town with Ollivanders Wand Shop with a figure of Garrick Ollivander himself (retailing at $9.99) and a display of Hogwarts Castle (retailing at $29.99), which is described as “modeled to resemble the iconic school, this collectible is sure to make an enchanting addition to your lineup.” The Hogwarts set includes Bitty Pop figures of Albus Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood and can display a total of 18 Bitty Pop characters. Please, use some imagination when deciding who is attending Hogwarts.

Funko, of course, the “leading pop culture lifestyle brand,” whose corporate portfolio also includes the Loungefly handbag line and Mondo, the high-end collectible brand that includes vinyl soundtracks, posters and toys.