Garcelle Beauvais is calling out her former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Lisa Rinna after she claimed Beauvais will have “show up and work” now that she’s no longer on the show.

During Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show “Sherri,” Beauvais stopped by to discuss her upcoming film “Black Girl Missing,” as well as the newest season of “RHOBH,” which just started filming. While Bravo hasn’t confirmed the Season 13 cast, Rinna — an eight-season cast member — has exited the franchise.

Rinna’s departure became the subject of Beauvais and Shepherd’s conversation.

“Lisa Rinna left the show. What are your thoughts?” the talk show host asked, to which Beauvais replied, “I’m good.”

“Yeah, I’m so good. Period. You know what, listen, she came on the show and made her mark but now it’s time for new,” Beauvais said.

“Well, Lisa Rinna says now that she’s gone, you are going to have to show up and work,” Shepard responded, referring to Rinna’s quotes from Interview magazine.

“Bitch, I’ve been showing up,” Beauvais replied, adding that she believes that’s why she and castmate Sutton Stracke are “considered favorites.”

Beauvais and Rinna have been on opposite ends for some time – even before Season 12. The former friends fell out after Beauvais felt Rinna wrongly attacked “RHOBH” star Denise Richards over Richards’ alleged incident with Brandi Glanville in Season 10. Rinna also caught heat after telling fans to “go watch Dubai,” which were called out for being insensitive and “racist.”

On top of that, Beauvais had some beef with her other costar, Erika Jayne. Jayne was displeased that she and her husband Tom Girardi’s legal woes were included in Beauvais’ book “Love Me as I Am.” Jayne posted a photo on social media of the book in a trash can. Rinna later revealed that she was the one who threw out the book.

When asked how she and Jayne were doing in the midst of their ongoing feud, Beauvais said she’s looking forward to the new season.

“You know, we’re going into this new season, trying to be open. So we’ll see how it goes. It’s only been a week,” Beauvais said, highlighting that the two’s last encounter wasn’t so sweet.

“We side-eyed each other at Bravocon. But it’s a new season. Let’s see where we’ll be,” Beauvais said.

Some of the “RHOBH” cast – including Beauvais, Stracke, Jayne, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley – gathered to celebrate Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday this past weekend, an event that may be featured in the upcoming season.

Watch Beauvais’ appearance on “Sherri” below: