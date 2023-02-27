When it comes to being a part of the "The Real Housewives" empire, it helps to have a great partner by your side. Throughout the 17 years that the franchise has aired, viewers have been privy to the housewives' lavish lifestyles and personal relationships, including their marriages.
Some of the biggest stars to ever appear have been former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen and sitcom star Kelsey Grammer.
More recently, filmmaker Rob Minkoff, husband of Crystal Kung Minkoff ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") has joined the list of famous spouses, alongside longstanding housewife partners like Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"). And the franchise made history with its first lesbian couple with tennis mega star Martina Navratilova and her “The Real Housewives of Miami" wife, Julia Lemigova.
Whether they're divorced or still together, here are some of the famous spouses that were or are married to a "real housewife."