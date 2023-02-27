We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Real Housewives’ With Famous Current or Former Spouses

The list includes Harry Hamlin, Scottie Pippen, Martina Navratilova and Kelsey Grammer

Scottie Pippen, Martina Navratilova and Charlie Sheen (Getty Images)

When it comes to being a part of the "The Real Housewives" empire, it helps to have a great partner by your side. Throughout the 17 years that the franchise has aired, viewers have been privy to the housewives' lavish lifestyles and personal relationships, including their marriages.

 

Some of the biggest stars to ever appear have been former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen and sitcom star Kelsey Grammer.

 

More recently, filmmaker Rob Minkoff, husband of Crystal Kung Minkoff ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") has joined the list of famous spouses, alongside longstanding housewife partners like Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"). And the franchise made history with its first lesbian couple with tennis mega star Martina Navratilova and her “The Real Housewives of Miami" wife, Julia Lemigova.

 

Whether they're divorced or still together, here are some of the famous spouses that were or are married to a "real housewife."

Scottie Pippen (Ex-husband of Larsa Pippen, "The Real Housewives of Miami")

 

Former NBA baller Scottie Pippen and "RHOM" cast member Larsa Pippen ended their nearly 20-year marriage in 2021. Pippen played in the NBA for 17 seasons, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen and Larsa share four children together.

Rob Minkoff (Husband of Crystal Kung Minkoff, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

 

Robert Minkoff has an extensive career as a filmmaker. He is most known for co-directing "The Lion King," as well as the live-action films "Stuart Little," "Stuart Little 2," "The Haunted Mansion" and "The Forbidden Kingdom." Most recently he directed "Peabody and Mr. Sherman" and co-directed "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank." The two have been married since 2006 and share two children together. The Minkoffs made their debut appearance on "RHOBH" in Season 11, with Crystal making history as the first Asian housewife to be cast on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Martina Navratilova (Wife of Julia Lemigova, "The Real Housewives of Miami")

 

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles and 10 major mixed titles. She claimed her first professional singles title in 1974 at the age of 17. Navratilova became the seventh female player in history to earn a career Grand Slam in singles. Navratilova and “RHOM” star Julia Lemigova got married in 2015 after being together for nine years. The two became the “Real Housewives'' first lesbian couple when Lemigova joined the cast for Season 4.

Mike Hill (Ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

 

After two years of marriage, TV personality and sports commentator Mike Hill and "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey called it quits in October 2022 citing irreconcilable differences. Bailey, who joined the series for its third season and left after Season 13, introduced Mike as her new beau in 2019 and they were wed the next year in October 2020. Hill is a two-time Emmy award-winning sports journalist with a career spanning over 20 years. In 1997 he was named the Best Sportscaster for People Who Don't Love Sports by The Tennessean and continues his career currently working as a talk show host for Fox Sports.

Harry Hamlin (Husband of Lisa Rina, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

 

Harry Hamlin — husband of former “RHOBH” cast member Lisa Rinna — is an author, entrepreneur and longtime Hollywood actor. He's best known for starring in "Mad Men," "L.A. Law," "Veronica Mars" and "Clash of the Titans." He also makes a killer pasta sauce. The couple has been married for 25 years, and they share two children together, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin. The actor shares his first and only other child with former model Ursula Andress.

Charlie Sheen (Ex-husband of Denise Richards, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

 

For four years, Charlie Sheen and "RHOBH" cast member Denise Richards were a Hollywood power couple before calling it quits in 2005. Richards and Sheen share two daughters. Throughout his more than 20-year-long career, Sheen has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including "Wall Street" (1997), "Major League" (1989) and “Hot Shots” (1991). He's best known for playing Charlie on NBC’s "Two and a Half Men," which debuted in 2003 and went on for 12 seasons. The role earned him four consecutive Emmy nominations between 2006 and 2009.

Kordell Stewart (Ex-husband of Porsha Williams, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

NFL star Kordell Stewart was married to "RHOA" star Porsha Williams from 2011 to 2013, ending the marriage with no children together. Stewart played in the league for 11 seasons, spending most of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He became the team’s starting quarterback in 1997, and in 2001 he earned Pro Bowl and AFC Offensive Player of the Year after helping the Steelers to an AFC top seed and the conference championship.

Kelsey Grammar (Ex-husband of Camille Grammer, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

 

Camille Grammer’s ex-husband, Allen Kelsey Grammer, is a longtime actor who is most famous for his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom "Cheers" and its spinoff "Frasier." He starred in the role for almost 20 years, it became one of the longest-running roles ever played by a single live-acton in U.S. television history. His "Frasier" role earned him four Emmys, and he received his fifth Emmy in 2006 when he voiced the character Sideshow Bob on “The Simpsons.” On top of acting, he's also executive produced several hit shows including “Girlfriends,” “The Game” and “Medium.” Kelsey and his former “RHOBH” wife were married for nearly 14 years before splitting in 2011, a moment that became a storyline during the show’s first season. They share a son and daughter together.

David Foster (Ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

 

David Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, record producer and composer with a career in the music industry spanning more than 50 years. His biggest hits include "Run To You," performed by Whitney Houston for “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, Earth, Wind & Fire’s "After The Love Is Gone," Andrea Bocelli's "The Prayer," and Jennifer Holliday's "I Am Love." He's worked with a slew of other artists, including Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton and Aretha Franklin. Foster was married to "RHOBH's" Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017 and served as step-dad to her kids Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid.

Tom Girardi (Ex-Husband of Erika Jayne, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

 

Tom Girardi is the ex-husband of Erika Jayne, who has been a regular cast member on "RHOBH" since its sixth season. Girardi’s claim to fame comes from his former role as an attorney, with one of his most notable cases being Erin Brockovich, and as the co-founder of the downtown Los Angeles law firm Girardi and Reese, which no longer exists. The former couple shared a 32-year difference in age, and never had any children together during their 20-year-long marriage. In November 2020, they announced they were divorcing, and two years later, Girardi was disbarred after being accused of defrauding clients.