Gavin Newsom Calls for Trump Safeguards and Assures California ‘Won’t Sit Idle’

Reverberations from Donald Trump’s victory in the national election continue. Today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom became the second Democrat state leader to call for planning against potential Republican actions in the upcoming administration.

Newsom requested Thursday that state legislators convene on Dec. 2 in a special session to determine actions against the Trump administration if it seeks to change Democratic plans in the state.

Earlier, New York Democrats Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference to announce that senior staffers are planning similar legal strategies against potential Trump administration actions.

Newsom said today that he wants to “safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration,” according to a statement from the governor’s office. Initially, that will mean funding existing state priorities in civil liberties, reproductive rights, immigrant protections and climate action.

“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom said. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond.”

Newsom and Trump have had moments of cooperation in the past, mostly centered on wildfire disaster relief. But their history is largely hostile, with Trump pointing out California failures on crime, forest management and other efforts. The state has been solidly blue, with Kamala Harris winning 57.3% of presidential votes to Trump’s 40.1% this election cycle. Harris and Newsom have had a long relationship, as well, owing to her stints as state attorney general and senator.

Newsom, like New York’s Hochul, vowed California would stand with other states to defend the Constitution and states rights. Other Democrat-led states are also reportedly making game plans to safeguard their agendas.