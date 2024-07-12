Gavin Newsom Won’t Indulge Calls to Join Presidential Race, Says He’s ‘All In’ for Joe Biden

California Governor Gavin Newsom is still standing firmly behind Biden, saying in a CBS News interview excerpt that he does not indulge in any conversations about Democrats urging him to run for president as concerns about Biden’s fitness and capabilities swirl.

Newsom joined Robert Costa for an interview that will air in full on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” in which he says he is completely ignoring requests for him to join the presidential race.

“You’re not just a surrogate. You’re somebody who’s getting text messages and emails every day to consider running. How do you handle all of that?” Costa asked the Governor.

“I just, delete, delete, delete, thank you, delete, rinse and repeat,” Newsom replied, signifying he is not engaging at all on the subject matter.

“I’m all in” for Joe Biden, Newsom continued. “No daylight.”

“You never even engage in it privately?” Costa posed.

“No, I don’t. Absolutely not,” Newsom asserted. “I know one thing: Everything you do in private becomes public. Even private thoughts seem to manifest publicly.”

“So not a chance,” Newsom said.

This comes as Democratic officials’ private conversations regarding the president and his ability to not only win the 2024 election but also serve out another four-year term, have leaked to the media in recent days.

Additionally, George Clooney, actor and prominent Democratic Party donor, published an explosive op-ed in the New York Times, calling for Biden to step aside. The essay highlighted the reluctance of officials to publicly speak their mind on the subject.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly,” Clooney wrote.