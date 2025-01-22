George Lopez’s Final Comedy Special Gets February Premiere Date, First Look

George Lopez is officially throwing in the standup towel. The final special from the acclaimed and beloved comedian will premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 18, titled “George Lopez: Muy Católico.”

In “Muy Católico,” Lopez reflects on getting older, Latino family dynamics and cultural quirks, like Latino superstitions. The special was produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Travieso Productions and was shot live from the Dolby Theatre last year.

Lopez’s latest comedy special, “We’ll Do It for Half,” debuted on Netflix in 2020. However, the comedy legend has been a fixture in the world of standup for decades. His critically praised “Why Are You Crying?” debuted on Showtime in 2004 and was followed by his third standup CD in 2006, “El Mas Chingon.” That was then followed by a series of four HBO specials: 2007’s “American Mexican,” 2009’s “Tall, Dark and Chicano,” 2012’s “It’s Not Me, It’s You” and 2017’s “The Wall.” Three of his specials — “Team Leader,” “America’s Mexican” and “Tall, Dark & Chicano” — earned him Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album.

Over the years, Lopez has become better known for his work on television as opposed to his standup sets. The comedian has had several hit series, such as the six-season “George Lopez” on ABC, TBS’ inaugural late night talk show “Lopez Tonight,” TV Land’s semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom “Lopez” and the FX multi-camera ensemble comedy “Saint Lopez.”

He can currently be seen in NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez,” which he co-created alongside his daughter, Mayan Lopez. The sitcom, which is currently airing its third season, follows the dysfunction, reconnection, pain and joy between a father and his daughter.

“George Lopez: Muy Católico” streams Feb. 18 on Prime Video.