Daisy Ridley ‘Star Wars’ Feature ‘New Jedi Order’ Taps George Nolfi to Write

“The Bourne Ultimatum” writer George Nolfi will write Daisy Ridley’s “Star Wars” project titled “New Jedi Order” for Lucasfilm, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Ridley is attached to star. Nolfi is the latest writer to come aboard the project as Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, along with “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight wrote previous drats of the script which takes place 15 years after the events seen in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” with Ridley’s Rey Skywalker now a mentor to a new crop of Jedis.

Lucasfilm announced this new addition to the franchise at its Star Wars Celebration in April of 2023. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, two-time Academy Award-winning documentarian, is attached to direct.

Other “Star Wars” projects in development include a feature helmed by “Deadpool & Wolverine” filmmaker Shawn Levy and a “Dawn of the Jedi” feature, set thousands of years in the past, to be directed by James Mangold. Dave Filoni, who created the animated “Clone Wars” series and been a part of most of the live-action series, is also developing a feature.

On the small screen side of things, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” recently wrapped it’s run on Disney+ and coming this year is the long awaited return of “Andor,” for its second and final season.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.