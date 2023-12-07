A second woman has come forward to accuse Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault. Actor Hélène Darras filed an official complaint against the French star and claimed he assaulted her on the set of the 2007 film “Disco,” according to multiple media reports.

Darras will give a full account of her allegations Thursday night on the French investigative news show “Complément d’Enquête.”

The actor was 26 when she had a walk-on role as a dance competition contestant in the comedy directed by Fabien Onteniente. Depardieu also co-starred in the movie.

“He looked at me as if I were a piece of meat,” Darras says in an excerpt of her upcoming interview. She also claims Depardieu “came up to me and then passed his hand over my hips and buttocks” and asked if she would come to his dressing room. After Darras refused, Depardieu reportedly continued to grope her in between takes.

In the interview excerpt, Darras revealed that she did not report her older and more established co-star for fear of being “blacklisted.” At the time, Darras was an extra on the project.

According to The Guardian, investigators are currently studying Darras’ complaint to determine whether or not action will be taken against Depardieu. There is a chance the allegations fall outside of France’s statute of limitations.

In 2018, Charlotte Arnould reported that Depardieu assaulted her twice in his home during rehearsal sessions. Those allegations resulted in a lawsuit. In 2020, French authorities charged Depardieu with rape connected to the incident with Arnould. The Paris Court of Appeal has refused to drop the charges against Depardieu and has launched a formal investigation against the actor.

Depardieu has maintained his innocence. Though he never mentioned Arnould by name, Depardieu denied these allegations earlier this year in an open letter.

There are also other allegations against Depardieu. In a report released earlier this year, Depardieu was accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women during the shooting of 11 different films that were released between 2004 and 2022.