‘Ghosts’ Taps ‘Loot’ Star Nat Faxon as Historic Guest Star

“Loot” star Nat Faxon is set to guest star on CBS’ “Ghosts” in an episode slated to air in early 2025.

The series stars Rose McIver as cheerful freelance journalist Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as up-and-coming chef Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast — only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents.

The “Our Flag Means Death” star is set to portray Alexander Hamilton, the famous founding father who was Isaac’s rival in life and obsession in death. Faxon’s other notable credits include “The Way Way Back,” “The Descendants,” “Bad Teacher” and “Club Dread.”

“Ghosts,” which airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm ET, is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

CBS Studios produces in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

The series will air a one-hour “Ghostmas” special on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All four seasons will also be available to watch on demand on Paramount+.