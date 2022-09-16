The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business.

A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.

“To earn money, so we can eat,” Rose McIver’s Samantha tells the ghosts, to which Brandon Scott Jones’ Revolutionary War soldier Isaac quips: “Oh, someone can consume food. Must be nice.”

The previous teaser for Season 2 hinted that Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) might finally be able to also see the ghosts, after he fell through the floor into the basement at the end of the first season. Friday’s trailer continues with that speculation, expanding upon a scene where Jay walks down the stairs and utters, “Oh my God” at whatever he sees.

We got an expanded look at that shot in this new trailer, which shows that Richie Moriarty’s Pete is standing in front of Jay in the foyer. While it seems like Jay can see Pete, we’re not so easily convinced. It would certainly be a fun addition for Jay to be able to see what the ghosts are up to, but we also wouldn’t put it past the series to trick us and for something else to be just beyond the frame — which is actually what Jay is looking at.

Only time will tell what, exactly, this season holds. In a conversation with TheWrap, showrunner Joe Wiseman teased that Season 2 will be “more of the same,” but in a good way.

“I think the show’s going to be fundamentally what it was, but we’re going to continue to dig deeper and learn more about these characters,” he said.

“Ghosts” Season 2 premieres on CBS on Sept. 29. You can watch the new trailer above.