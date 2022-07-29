Does Jay finally have the same paranormal abilities as his wife?

CBS shared a first look at “Ghosts” Season 2 on Friday, hinting that after Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character fell through the floor and into the basement at the end of Season 1, he might actually be able to see the spirits that have been haunting the mansion.

As you’ll remember, Rose McIver’s Sam only perceived the ghosts because she hit her head falling down the stairs in the Season 1 premiere. In Friday’s clip (which is about two minutes into the video below) Jay argues that, by that theory, he should now be able to see them as well.

He ventures downstairs to find them and something catches his eye at the bottom of the stairs, making him utter: “Oh my God.” But the video cuts to a new scene before we find out if it’s really a ghost that he saw.

Regardless of Jay’s potential clairvoyance, it seems he and Sam are on a mission to welcome guests to their newly renovated bed and breakfast once and for all.

“Ghosts” quickly became one of CBS’ top comedies after its debut last year. The series stars McIver and Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a young couple from the city who decide to chase their ambitious dream of opening a bed and breakfast after Samantha inherits a mansion upstate. However, they encounter otherworldly obstacles when they realize the house is populated with ghosts that only Samantha can see.

Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky also star alongside Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long.

“Ghosts” Season 2 premieres on Sept. 29. If you need a refresher beforehand, the video above opens with a pretty great recap of the hilarious first season to get you up to speed.