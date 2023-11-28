It’s been just over a year since “Girls5Eva” announced its third season pickup at Netflix after being canceled at Peacock. And star Sara Bareilles said they’re hoping for the show to score an “early” 2024 debut at its new streaming home.

“Postproduction is well underway,” she told TheWrap Tuesday, confirming reports from costar Paula Pell that Season 3 had completed filming ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes this summer.

“I’m going in for my ADR sessions in the next couple weeks, and I know that our creatives are locking the edits and they’re working on sound mix and all that stuff,” Bareilles continued. “All of that had stopped, so there was a pretty deep interruption of that flow. So we’re hoping for early next year, but we don’t have an actual date yet.”

Bareilles, a Grammy-winning recording artist and Tony- and Emmy-nominated actress, stars on the Peacock original series from creator Meredith Scardino and EPs Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as Dawn Solano, a mother and waitress who decides to revisit her one-hit-wonder girl group of yesteryear for one last rodeo. Pell, Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry costar as her Girls5Eva bandmates.

“I know I’m biased because I’m on it, but I think my costars are f–ing geniuses and I think this show is like candy,” Bareilles said. “It’s so funny and silly and good for the soul and it has so much heart and it’s so much fun to watch. It’s beyond fun to make.”

Of its initial cancellation at the NBCUniversal streamer and ensuing pickup for Season 3, Bareilles said that Netflix “feels like a fantastic home” for the musical comedy series.

“I will always be so grateful to Peacock, they gave us our shot to come to the table at all, and then it’s very rare for there to be transferring from network to network with material like this. So I just feel super lucky,” she said. “We left Season 2 not knowing what was happening next, and you could really feel the heartbreak.

“We just really love making this show together and we were so relieved to get to come back and do a third season,” she added, “so my hope is that there are many more seasons. I’ll take whatever they’ll give me. I love it so much.”

“Girls5Eva” Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Peacock and will drop on Netflix in tandem with Season 3 – “so people who have not been exposed to the show yet will get to kind of start from the beginning,” Bareilles said.

Bareilles can next be seen starring in the theatrical release of her musical “Waitress,” which hits screens nationwide Dec. 7 for a five-day engagement via Bleecker Street and Fathom Events.