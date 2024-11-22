Where to Stream the First ‘Gladiator’ Movie Before You See ‘Gladiator II’

“Gladiator” came out 24 years ago so it might be time to refresh before the sequel drops.

Director Ridley Scott’s first foray into the Roman Empire was an immediate success. The story starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a slave gladiator who takes on Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus as an act of revenger for the emperor killing his whole family. The film won 5 Oscars at the award ceremony that year including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Now the sequel is finally landing in theaters which means there is no better time to rewatch (or watch for the first time) the original. Here’s how you do it.

Where can you stream “Gladiator?”

There are a few places available to stream Ridley Scott’s first film about the Roman Empire. “Gladiator” is available on Prime Video as of Nov. 1. If you aren’t a Prime subscriber you can also find the Russell Crowe film on Paramount+ and Fubo.

When does “Gladiator 2” come out?

“Gladiator 2” was released on Friday, Nov. 22 and is playing exclusively in theaters. It will be months before the sequel will land on streamers.

What is “Gladiator 2” about?

The second film in Scott’s Roman Empire saga picks up 16 years after Lucius (Paul Mescal) watched his uncle Maximus kill Commodus in the first film. Now Lucius finds himself imprisoned by the Roman army and forced to fight in the Colosseum for the entertainment of the conquering emperors. His goal is to break his bonds and end slavery in Rome much like his uncle tried. Here’s the official logline:

“After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

Watch the trailer: