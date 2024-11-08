Joaquin Phoenix Tried Quitting ‘Gladiator’ Before Ridley Scott Stopped Him

Joaquin Phoenix tried quitting “Gladiator” mid-shoot before being persuaded to stay by Ridley Scott, the director said in an interview published Thursday.

Ahead of the film’s sequel, “Gladiator II,” Scott told the New York Times that Phoenix, who played the villainous emperor Commodus, had a moment where he said, “I can’t do it.”

“What?’” Scott recalled as his reaction. “And Russell [Crowe] said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional.’”

Scott didn’t reveal exactly what he said to convince Phoenix to stay in the role that would land him his first Oscar nomination. He merely said, “I can act as a big brother or dad. But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s. ‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning.”

Phoenix ruffled feathers in August when he dropped out of a Todd Haynes film just days before it was set to begin filming. He declined to explain why, and commented later at the Venice Film Festival that he did not “feel like that would be right” to discuss in public.

The NC-17 gay romance, which Phoenix co-wrote with Haynes, is now on hold indefinitely. In 2009, Phoenix briefly quit acting to become a rap star, an odd career move that was later revealed to be a stunt for the 2010 doc, “I’m Still Here.”

“Gladiator” went on to win Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe, but Scott lost Best Director to “Traffic” helmer Steven Soderbergh. Phoenix went on to win Best Actor for his lead role in 2020’s “Joker” after being nominated again for “The Master” and “Walk the Line.”

Crowe and Phoenix do not return for “Gladiator II,” which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. Connie Nielsen returns to reprise her role as Commodus’ sister, Lucilla. The sequel hits theaters Nov. 22.