Joaquin Phoenix Exits Todd Haynes’ Untitled Gay Romance Film 5 Days Before Filming

Joaquin Phoenix dropped out of Todd Haynes’ untitled explicit gay romance film five days before shooting began in Mexico, according to media reports.

Production in Guadalajara, a city on the Southwestern coast of Mexico, is at a standstill with sets built, crew members at the ready and scripts locked. Phoenix supposedly dropped out of the project while in Los Angeles before the Mexico shoot began.

Haynes’ untitled detective movie is about two men in love fleeing to Mexico, set in the 1930s. The “Joker” star developed the screenplay for the NC-17 film with Haynes and Jon Raymond. However, there is speculation from crew members that his departure may be due to his discomfort with such raunchy sex scenes.

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Danny Ramirez joined the cast in July as Phoenix’s love interest. Haynes had been clear about wanting the film to be as graphic as possible in terms of showing gay sex on screen. The untitled film would have been Phoenix’s first gay onscreen role.

Phoenix’s starring performance was crucial for gaining financial backing for the film. During a press tour for Haynes’ Oscar-nominated Netflix movie “May December,” he said that Phoenix was the Killer Films production’s driving force.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Haynes, Phoenix and Killer Films for comment.

For now, production is on hold and Phoenix is not expected to return. Killer Films is not yet looking for a replacement for the star. The crew is now out of work, and investors in the film still need to be paid. Losses could exceed seven figures, according to Variety.

Phoenix will set out next on his press tour for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the end of the month.

IndieWire was first to report the news following rumors posted to social media.