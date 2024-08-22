Glen Powell Is Unrecognizable in First ‘Chad Powers’ Photo

“Twisters” star Glen Powell is barely recognizable in the first photo from his upcoming Hulu comedy series, “Chad Powers.”

The streamer announced Thursday that production has begun on the project, which Powell is coproducing with “Loki” executive producer and writer Michael Waldron.

The actor, who was a master of disguise in Richard Linklater’s comic feature “Hit Man” on Netflix, is playing hotheaded quarterback Russ Holliday, who in “Tootsie”-esque twist, is forced to go under cover as the affable Chad Powers to keep playing football.

Powell and Waldron cowrote the pilot. Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Quentin Plair costar.

Catch the first look photo below:

First look image of Glen Powell in “Chad Powers” (Credit: Hulu)

Former New York Giants star Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with his brother, Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning. Jamie Horowitz (former WWE EVP of development) and Ben Brown (“Underground”) also executive produce with ESPN for 20th Century Television.

Luvh Rahke (“New Girl”) will executive produce and Tony Yacenda (“American Vandal”) will serve as director and executive producer. Powell cocreated the series and is cowriting and executive producing through his Barnstorm Productions.

“Chad Powers” is based on the 2022 sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of “Eli’s Place.” Manning went undercover as the title character and participated in Penn State University football tryouts.

Powell, who’s on a hot streak after “Hit Man,” “Twisters,” “Anyone But You” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” is next set to star in Edgar Wright’s remake of the sci-fi ’80s classic “The Running Man.”

His previous films include Linklater’s ’70s-set feature “Everybody Wants Some!”, the romantic comedy “Set It Up,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” TV fans know him from playing a different guy named Chad in the Fox horror comedy “Scream Queens.”

Waldron previously created the wrestling series “Heels,” which ran from 2021 to 2023 on Starz. His previous credits include “Rick and Morty” and “Community.”