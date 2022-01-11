Oscars: Glenn Weiss Returns to Direct Ceremony for 7th Time

Glenn Weiss is back in the director’s seat for the Academy Awards, set to direct the Oscars ceremony broadcast for the seventh time in his career.

This year’s producer Will Packer announced Tuesday that Weiss would return to direct The 94th Oscars, which air live on ABC Sunday, March 27.

“You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film. I’m fortunate to be working with him,” Packer said in a statement.

Glenn Weiss was also on hand for last year’s Oscars ceremony that was held partially in the Dolby Theater and also in Los Angeles’ Union Station because of COVID protocols. He along with the producers had the goal of making the Oscars ceremony resemble a movie in the way it was shot, leading to a broadcast that looked unlike any of the past Oscars shows.

In addition to his six previous Oscars shows, for which he’s won two Emmys, he’s also directed 20 Tony Awards shows that have also won him three different directing Emmys, as well as eight DGA Awards across the Oscars and Tonys.

Weiss’ additional directing credits include last year’s “Celebrating America,” “The Democratic National Convention,” “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “The Primetime Emmy Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” and many others.

The 94th Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre and the Hollywood and Highland Center this year and will air on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.