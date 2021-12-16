The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has promoted Jennifer Davidson to be its new chief communications officer. The news was announced Thursday by Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Davidson, who has been with the Academy since March 2020 as its EVP of communications, will continue to report to Hudson.

In her expanded role, Davidson will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns for the Oscars and internal membership communications, as well as press outreach for other programming, education, preservation and inclusion events and efforts.

She’ll also work closely with the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as a strategic advisor on overall communications policy.

“Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts. Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of our media and film community, and her years of experience have made her an invaluable part of our senior leadership team and the entire Academy,” Hudson said in a statement.

Prior to joining the Academy, Davidson was EVP for Babygrande PR and worked with ITV America and Wheelhouse Entertainment, overseeing publicity, corporate and business press outreach. She also was a VP of media relations at Sony Pictures Television and oversaw the studio’s domestic publicity for primetime and daytime series, pilots and awards campaigns. She began her career at NBC in talent relations and publicity.

The 94th Academy Awards are set for March 27, 2022.