Oscars Set Qualifier Lists With 26 Animated Features, 93 International Films and 138 Documentaries

Twenty-six films have qualified for the Oscar race for Best Animated Feature, 93 are eligible for Best International Feature Film and 138 have qualified for Best Documentary Feature, the Academy announced on Monday.

The 26 animated entries are shy of the record 32 films that qualified in 2019, but are easily enough to give the category a full slate of five nominees.

The 93 international films tie the record for the most ever in that category, with the same number qualifying last year.

And the 138 documentaries is a full 100 films short of the record 238 docs that were eligible last year.

In all three categories, some of the listed films have yet to receive a qualifying release, and must meet that requirement to continue in the race.

Shortlist voting in the international and documentary categories will begin on Friday and run through Dec. 15, with 15-film shortlists in those categories announced on Dec. 21.

Here are the full lists:

Best Animated Feature

“The Addams Family 2”

“The Ape Star”

“Back to the Outback”

“Belle”

“Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Cryptozoo”

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko”

“Josee, the Tiger and the Fish”

“The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Paw Patrol The Movie”

“Pompo the Cinephile”

“Poupelle of Chimney Town”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Ron’s Gone Wrong”

“Sing 2”

“The Spine of Night”

“Spirit Untamed”

“The Summit of the Gods”

“Vivo”

“Wish Dragon”

Best International Feature Film

Albania, “Two Lions to Venice”

Algeria, “Heliopolis”

Argentina, “The Intruder”

Armenia, “Should the Wind Drop”

Australia, “When Pomegranates Howl”

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Azerbaijan, “The Island Within”

Bangladesh, “Rehana”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Bolivia, “The Great Movement”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “The White Fortress”

Brazil, “Private Desert”

Bulgaria, “Fear”

Cambodia, “White Building”

Cameroon, “Hidden Dreams”

Canada, “Drunken Birds”

Chad, “Lingui, The Sacred Bonds”

Chile, “White on White”

China, “Cliff Walkers”

Colombia, “Memoria”

Costa Rica, “Clara Sola”

Croatia, “Tereza37”

Czech Republic, “Zátopek”

Denmark, “Flee”

Dominican Republic, “Holy Beasts”

Ecuador, “Submersible”

Egypt, “Souad”

Estonia, “On the Water”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

France, “Titane”

Georgia, “Brighton 4th”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Greece, “Digger”

Haiti, “Freda”

Hong Kong, “Zero to Hero”

Hungary, “Post Mortem”

Iceland, “Lamb”

India, “Pebbles”

Indonesia, “Yuni”

Iran, “A Hero”

Iraq, “Europa”

Ireland, “Shelter”

Israel, “Let It Be Morning”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Jordan, “Amira”

Kazakhstan, “Yellow Cat”

Kenya, “Mission to Rescue”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Kyrgyzstan, “Shambala”

Latvia, “The Pit”

Lebanon, “Costa Brava, Lebanon”

Lithuania, “Isaac”

Luxembourg, “Io Sto Bene”

Malawi, “Fatsani: A Tale of Survival”

Malaysia, “Hail, Driver!”

Malta, “Luzzu”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Montenegro, “After the Winter”

Morocco, “Casablanca Beats”

Netherlands, “Do Not Hesitate”

North Macedonia, “Sisterhood”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Palestine, “The Stranger”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Paraguay, “Nothing but the Sun”

Peru, “Powerful Chief”

Poland, “Leave No Traces”

Portugal, “The Metamorphosis of Birds”

Romania, “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn”

Russia, “Unclenching the Fists”

Saudi Arabia, “The Tambour of Retribution”

Serbia, “Oasis”

Singapore, “Precious Is the Night”

Slovakia, “107 Mothers”

Slovenia, “Sanremo”

Somalia, “The Gravedigger’s Wife”

South Africa, “Barakat”

South Korea, “Escape from Mogadishu”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

Sweden, “Tigers”

Switzerland, “Olga”

Taiwan, “The Falls”

Thailand, “The Medium”

Tunisia, “Golden Butterfly”

Turkey, “Commitment Hasan”

Ukraine, “Bad Roads”

United Kingdom, “Dying to Divorce”

Uruguay, “The Broken Glass Theory”

Uzbekistan, “2000 Songs of Farida”

Venezuela, “The Inner Glow”

Vietnam, “Dad, I’m Sorry”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ailey”

“All about My Sisters”

“All Light, Everywhere”

“The Alpinist”

“American 965”

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Aulcie”

“Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness”

“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Beijing Spring”

“Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Boris Karloff: The Man behind the Monster”

“Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Bring Your Own Brigade”

“Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters”

“The Capote Tapes”

“Captains of Za’atari”

“Children of the Enemy”

“Citizen Ashe”

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis”

“A Cop Movie”

“Courage”

“A Crime on the Bayou”

“Cusp”

“Dave Chappelle Live in Real Life”

“The Deadliest Disease in America”

“Dying to Divorce”

“Enemies of the State”

“Ennio”

“The Faithful: The King, the Pope, the Princess”

“Far Eastern Golgotha”

“Fathom”

“Faya Dayi”

“Ferguson Rises”

“Final Account”

“Finding Kendrick Johnson”

“Fire Music”

“The First Wave”

“Five Years North”

“Flee”

“45 Days: The Fight for a Nation”

“Found”

“Francesco”

“Hell or High Seas”

“Homeroom”

“In the Same Breath”

“Introducing, Selma Blair”

“Iron Temple”

“Jacinta”

“The Jesus Music”

“Julia”

“The Jump”

“Karen Dalton: In My Own Time”

“Kill the Indian Save the Child”

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time”

“LFG”

“The Last Forest”

“The Last Shelter”

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”

“Lily Topples the World”

“Little Girl”

“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52”

“Los Hermanos/ The Brothers”

“The Lost Leonardo”

“Love It Was Not”

“Magaluf Ghost Town”

“Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan”

“Marx Can Wait”

“Mayor Pete”

“The Meaning of Hitler”

“Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma”

“Misha and the Wolves”

“Missing in Brooks County”

“Mr. Bachmann and His Class”

“Moby Doc”

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World”

“The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses”

“My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan”

“My Name Is Pauli Murray”

“The Neutral Ground”

“A New Dawn”

“No Ordinary Man”

“No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics”

“Not Going Quietly”

“Nothing but the Sun”

“On Broadway”

“Operation Varsity Blues”

“Ostrov – Lost Island”

“Paper & Glue”

“The Paradigm of Money”

“The People vs. Agent Orange”

“The Phantom”

“Playing with Sharks”

“Pray Away”

“President”

“Procession”

“Qazaq History of the Golden Man”

“Quiet Explosions: Healing the Brain”

“The Race to Save the World”

“Radiograph of a Family”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin”

“Rebel Hearts”

“The Repentants”

“The Rescue”

“Revolution of Our Times”

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”

“Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain”

“Ruth – Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words”

“Sabaya”

“Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution and Islam”

“Simple as Water”

“Sisters on Track”

“So Late So Soon”

“The Sparks Brothers”

“Speer Goes to Hollywood”

“Storm Lake”

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Steet”

“Summer Nights”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Tigre Gente”

“Tina”

“Torn”

“Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation”

“Truth to Power”

“Try Harder!”

“2020: The Dumpster Fire”

“Two Gods”

“Val”

“The Velvet Queen”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Whirlybird”

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

“Wojnarowicz”

“Writing with Fire”

“Wuhan Wuhan”