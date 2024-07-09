‘Godzilla Minus One’ to Release Deluxe Home Video Edition | Exclusive Video

“Godzilla Minus One” was one of the very best movies of last year and won the legendary franchise its very first Oscar in nearly 70 years this past spring. And after hitting digital and streaming earlier this year, the film is (finally) getting a deluxe home video edition this September. It includes both “Godzilla Minus One” and the “Godzilla Minus Color” black-and-white version, costs $65 and can be pre-ordered here on Toho’s official Godzilla store. Plus, get an exclusive look at the bonus features above.

The deluxe edition will be a limited release and the first opportunity to own “Godzilla Minus One” on home video in the U.S. It preserves the Japanese treatment in both packaging and content (released in Japan earlier this year), as the “Deluxe Japan Collector’s Edition” includes all the same features as the original Japan release with the added addition of English menus and the option to select the theatrical release English subtitles for “Godzilla Minus One” and “Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color.” Truly, we are blessed.

In the above clip from the making-of material, you can see how the complex visual effects were rigged and then animated. And it’s not just things like planes or Godzilla himself, but set extensions, digital environments and much more.

If for some reason you’ve waited to watch “Godzilla Minus One,” this is the best way to watch the movie — and if you’re already a fan of the film, this is must-own merch.

Below are the full details of the release:

Disc 1: Godzilla Minus One 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

125 minutes / 3 layers (100G) / 4K 2160p 16:9 scope size / Dolby Vision Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: (1) Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 2: Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray

125 minutes / Trailer compilation / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles Trailer Collection (Japanese language only) Special Announcements 1 & 2 Trailer TV Spot No. 1 Edition/That’s Godzilla Edition/A Glimmer of Hope Edition/The World Praises Edition/Live and Resist Edition/Against Godzilla Edition 6-Second Bumper IMAX PR Video ScreenX PR Video TOHO CINEMAS MOVIE LINE UP Cinema Mileage Announcement



Disc 3: Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color Blu-ray

main feature 125 minutes / Godzilla-1.0/C trailer / 2 layers (BD50G) / 1080p High Definition 16:9 scope size Audio: (1) Japanese Dolby Atmos (2) Japanese 5.1ch Dolby TrueHD (3) Japanese 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD (4) Barrier-free Japanese audio guide 2.0ch Dolby TrueHD Subtitles: Barrier-free Japanese subtitles (2) English subtitles



Disc 4: Bonus Blu-ray (Japanese language only)

recording length: 240 minutes / 2 layers (BD50G) / 16:9 / 1080p High Definition (some 1080i) Audio: Japanese 2.0ch Dolby Digital Subtitles: NOTE – NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES

VFX Making of

Release commemorative special program “Behind the scenes: The movie “Godzilla-1.0” -No.30-

Event footage:

September 4, 2023: Completion report press conference

October 18, 2023: World premiere red carpet evento October 23, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival opening red carpet

November 1, 2023: Tokyo International Film Festival closing screening stage greetings

November 3, 2023 (National Holiday): Opening day stage greetings

November 8-10, 2023: North American premiere

November 29, 2023: Sapporo event

Yamazaki Takashi Selection Talk Show

September 15, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” 1st (Guest: Higuchi Shinji)

Friday, September 29, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 2 (Guest: Murase Keizo)

Friday, October 13, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 3 (Guest: Kaneko Shusuke)

October 27, 2023: “Yamazaki Takashi Selection Godzilla Screening” Vol. 4 (Guest: Anno Hideaki)

“Godzilla Minus One” hits home theaters this September.