‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel Loses Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard will not return to direct the “Godzilla x Kong” sequel, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The filmmaker behind Legendary’s last two MonsterVerse hits — 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and 2024’s “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” — won’t return for a third installment. However, the door remains open for Wingard to return in the future.

The filmmaker didn’t have a deal in place to return, and will next direct “Onslaught” for A24 with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company. Filming is scheduled to begin this fall. Wingard will direct from a script that he wrote with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett (“The Guest,” “Blair Witch,” “You’re Next”).

Wingard also has a “ThunderCats” movie in development at Warner Bros. centered on the 1985-1990 animated TV show about feline humanoids fighting to survive on a desolate planet against incredible odds.

“Godzilla x Kong” is expected to surpass 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” as the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse franchise, possibly as soon as this upcoming weekend. “Skull Island” topped out at the box office with $568 million worldwide. With a production budget of $135 million, “Godzilla x Kong” also looks poised to be one of the most profitable entries in the five-film MonsterVerse series to date.

Meanwhile, “Shang-Chi” writer David Callaham has been tapped to write the next “Godzilla x Kong” installment.

