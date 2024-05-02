Adam Wingard, hot off the super-sized success of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which recently crossed the $500 million worldwide mark, has lined up his next project – an action movie called “Onslaught” for A24, with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company. Filming is scheduled to begin this fall.

Wingard will direct from a script that he wrote with frequent collaborator Simon Barrett (“The Guest,” “Blair Witch,” “You’re Next”).

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company (RPC) banner alongside A24, Alexander Black for Lyrical Media, Wingard and Jeremy Platt under Breakaway Civilization, and Barrett.

Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will serve as executive producers with A24. Additionally, Lyrical Media and A24 will co-finance, with A24 handling worldwide releasing.

While this may seem like Wingard’s next move, he has actually been developing a handful of projects. One of them is, obviously, a third “Godzilla x Kong” movie, as well as a live-action/animation adaptation of beloved 1980s animated series “ThunderCats” and a “Face/Off” sequel that would reteam Nicolas Cage and John Travolta in a follow-up to John Woo’s 1997 action extravaganza. Barrett is working on the scripts for both “ThunderCats” and “Face/Off.”

Wingard also has “Azrael,” directed by E.L. Katz, which recently screened at the South by Southwest festival in Austin and at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans last month.