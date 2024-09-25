Godzilla Swag Comes to New York Comic Con From Loungefly and Mondo | Exclusive

Godzilla is stomping into New York Comic Con.

The event, which will be held at the Javits Convention Center in New York City from Oct. 17 to 20, always has a wonderful selection of panels and booths where you can pick up your favorite pop culture artifacts. Funko and its subsidiaries, Mondo and Loungefly, will be at the convention sporting some brand-new, officially licensed “Godzilla” swag, which TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Loungefly has a killer five-piece box of pins, with Godzilla, Baby Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, Moguera and King Ghidorah (and their accompanying laser blast or radioactive breath). Plus, Mondo is trotting out a new variant to their instantly iconic James Groman “Godzilla” soft vinyl figure. This version is the “psychedelic” variant, with an insane new color scheme that honestly isn’t that far off from how the King of the Monsters appeared earlier this year in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

Both are must-haves for any “Godzilla” fan attending New York Comic Con, with more details below.

Loungefly

LF Toho Godzilla Kaiju 5-Piece Box Pin Set (Booth Exclusive)

Monsterland is looking fierce! Roam the streets with monstrously fashionable flair, and don’t forget to bring along our exclusive Godzilla pin set. This NYCC-exclusive pack includes five monstrous enamel pins, two of which feature sparkly glitter details. Add these pins to your outfit or bag to take on the streets in style!

Features:

Enamel pins

Glitter-fill details

Shiny gold, antique gold, and shiny silver hardware

Funko/Loungefly crown debossing (back)



Dimensions:

Pins are approximately 3″ tall

These pins are officially licensed Toho products

Mondo

Godzilla – James Groman Psychedelic Variant

James Groman’s Psychedelic Variants are becoming a con tradition, and now our Godzilla – Vinyl Designer Figure is getting the trippy treatment!



Measuring in at 12” tall and 21” wide, this massive soft vinyl figure comes complete with fully swappable battle damage head, arm and tail.