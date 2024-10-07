‘Godzilla x Kong’ Gets Frosty in New Mondo Figures | Exclusive

Your favorite titans from “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” have returned. And this time they’re feeling a little frosty.

Mondo will release two new figures inspired by classic 20th century Japanese sofubi, with new “glitter-infused, limited-edition colorways the brilliant Hilary Arce.” These “reenergized variants” are super fun – Godzilla forgoes the bright pink spines of his “Godzilla x Kong” look for cool blues and Kong’s fur is now white, which gives him the look of an extremely fearsome abominable snowman.

They also make sense, story-wise, since so much of “Godzilla x Kong” was about ice and snow – Godzilla travels to the arctic to kill and absorb the power of another titan, briefly hibernating in the ice; and the two have to face-off against Shimu, an ancient titan whose ice powers are incredibly deadly (her frost breath is what requires Kong to get his mechanical arm accessory).

Concept design and sculpt by Hector Arce. Paint by Hilary Arce. Packaging Art by Tom Whalen. Packaging design by Jordan Christianson. Photography by LordBobasaurus.

These new figures will debut on Mondo’s official site at noon central time tomorrow. They are both limited to 450 units and cost $190 each (payment plans are also available). Kong of course comes with a swappable mechanical arm and his killer ax. See more images below.

