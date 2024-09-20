‘Golden Bachelorette’ Suitor’s Ex Filed a Restraining Order Against Him 3 Months Ago

“Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gil Ramirez had new details of his past revealed after the Wednesday night debut of the new season.

According to People, Ramirez had a temporary restraining order filed against him just three months ago by an ex-girlfriend. The documents cited “harassment – emotional” as a reason for the restraining order with claims that Ramirez was stalking his ex and made constant attempts to communicate.

A court filing dated June 11 means the restraining order was filed right around when Ramirez – who was given a rose by Joan Vassos in the premiere – was heading off for the show. A hearing was set for July 2 which was later postponed to July 24. On that day the case was dismissed “without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service.” The temporary restraining order was also dropped.

“Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends,” the complaint said. “25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

People also confirmed through a source close to “The Golden Bachelorette” that the show does look into their contestants but “this filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production.”

This isn’t the only scandal to hit Bachelor Nation in the last week. It was revealed that “The Bachelorette” alum Devin Strader had assault allegations and a restraining order placed on him by and ex back in 2017. The ex-girlfriend claimed in the affidavit that Strader put her in a chokehold and nearly killed her.

Strader denied these allegations on social media.

“The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted. That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed,” Strader continued, adding that he and his college ex-girlfriend ultimately reconciled and ended their relationship on “good terms.”