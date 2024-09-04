‘The Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran Unpacks ‘Pretty Immediate’ Shift in Devin After Engagement

Just hours after revealing the heartbreaking conclusion to her time as “The Bachelorette,” Jenn Tran has unveiled more details about her split from ex-fiancé Devin Strader.

“It was pretty immediate that I started noticing the efforts were different and the inconsistencies and the things that he was promising me, and then not fulfilling,” Tran recalled in a Wednesday interview with Good Morning America. “I said, ‘Maybe it’s just the show — it’s been a lot coming off of the show,’ so I gave grace with that and I think, over time, just realized, his heart just wasn’t in it anymore.”

On Tuesday’s live finale of “The Bachelorette” Season 21, Tran revealed that she and Strader got engaged in Hawai’i, but things went downhill after they split ways after production ended. She said the night before their “happy couple” visit, Strader broke off their engagement via a phone call and told her he regretted getting engaged. Since then, she said he had been ignoring her calls and texts, with the live finale marking the first time they had seen each other in person since their last “happy couple” visit.

“Devin and I had gotten engaged back in May and we had just broken up about a month ago and since then, it’s kind of just been off and on, so it was nice to get the closure that I finally needed last night,” Tran said.

Despite seeing the “immediate” shift in Strader’s effort and behavior, Tran said nothing had changed within her since their engagement, which saw Tran make history as the first “Bachelorette” to propose on the ABC reality dating show.

“With me, nothing had changed … I was so happy, I was so ready to start our life together, but I had realized that his energy had shifted and his priorities had shifted and he wasn’t the same person he was on the show as off of the show,” she shared.

Still, Tran said she doesn’t regret proposing to Strader despite their split, saying, “I proposed to a man who promised me a fulfilling life, a loving partnership and a marriage that he had always wanted.” She explained she still feels confident about her desires in a future marriage, but realized Strader wasn’t “the man he had talked himself up to be.”

Tran will soon start another journey on an ABC reality show, this time on “Dancing With the Stars” this fall, where she will be partnered with dance pro Sasha Farber.

“I’ve actually always wanted to learn how to dance, so this is kind of a dream come true,” Tran said.