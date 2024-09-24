Studios, Awards Campaigners Appalled by Golden Globes’ New Cash Grab: ‘It’s Insane’

Golden Globes

“Good God,” said one consultant of the Penske-owned Variety’s offer to set up dinners with Penske-owned Golden Globes voters

Steve Pond
Penske Charges Big Bucks for Seats at Golden Globe
Penske Media CEO Jay Penske (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

The Golden Globes have announced a number of new ways to drive revenue this year, including charging $5,000 to put a film on their viewing platform. But nothing has raised eyebrows in Hollywood as much as the so-called “Variety Golden Globes salon dinner series,” in which a trade publication owned by the awards show’s parent company is selling dinners that offer access to Globes voters.

The dinners cost a stunning $70,000 and consist of “a panel conversation with contending talent followed by an upscale dining experience with a guest list of 30-40 voters,” according to a sales deck obtained by TheWrap. 

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Steve Pond has been writing about film, music, pop culture and the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He has served as TheWrap’s awards editor and executive editor, awards since joining the company in 2009. Steve began his career writing about music for the Los Angeles Times, where he remained a contributor for more…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.