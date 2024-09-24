Studios, Awards Campaigners Appalled by Golden Globes’ New Cash Grab: ‘It’s Insane’

The Golden Globes have announced a number of new ways to drive revenue this year, including charging $5,000 to put a film on their viewing platform. But nothing has raised eyebrows in Hollywood as much as the so-called “Variety Golden Globes salon dinner series,” in which a trade publication owned by the awards show’s parent company is selling dinners that offer access to Globes voters.

The dinners cost a stunning $70,000 and consist of “a panel conversation with contending talent followed by an upscale dining experience with a guest list of 30-40 voters,” according to a sales deck obtained by TheWrap.