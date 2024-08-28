Ryan Reynolds Urges the Academy to Add a Stunt Oscar to Recognize His ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Team

Ryan Reynolds thinks it’s about time The Academy added an Oscar best Best Stunt Team — if only to recognize the deep bench of industry vets he worked with on the biggest live action movie of the year, “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“Stunt work doesn’t have a category at the Oscars, and I hope that’ll change someday,” Reynolds began in a lengthy social media post Wednesday. “So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies.”

That’s when he drew special attention to the crew on the MCU’s first R-rated action romp, saying that they “over-delivered” and joking that he’ll “spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the ‘i’s’ with little hearts.”

“I’ve worked with Alex Kyshkovych since the very first ‘Deadpool,’” Reynolds, who stars, co-wrote and produced the film, said. “He not only doubles me — he’s the fight coordinator. I’d take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I’d ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex.”

He continued: “Second unit director/supervising stunt coordinator George Cottle is a HUGE GET. You’ve seen his genius in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ along with a ton of other gems. His skill is world class and he made the entire film better. I’d let Alex take a rusty fork to the eye for George.”

The actor then turned praise back on his co-star Hugh Jackman, who’s played Wolverine across “X-Men” franchises for 24 years and is known for performing many of his own stunts — a feat that Reynolds gushed was “mind boggling.”

“It’s mind boggling how much Hugh Jackman does himself, but Daniel Stevens steps in for the truly dangerous stuff. He’s been ‘Wolverining’ a long time,” Reynolds wrote. “As we know, Wolverining is HARD. I’d ask Alex to eat the crab salad I left on the dashboard for three straight days for Dan. Huge shoutout to Andy Lister for bringing a new and insane Wolvie gear to the Deadpool Corps fight, as well.”

Reynolds concluded his call-to-arms via X post by encouraging his followers and fans of “Deadpool & Wolverine” to let The Academy know that they agree and it’s time for a stuns Oscar.

“If you’d like to see The Academy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams ACROSS THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY, let them know!” he exclaimed.

The “Deadpool” star isn’t the only Ryan this year to put his formidable star power behind the grassroots make-an-Oscar-for-stunts initiative. A huge part of Ryan Gosling’s press tour for the stunt-heavy “The Fall Guy” centered around his endorsement of the effort.

“Obviously this a love letter to the stunt community, they are the hardest-working people in show business,” Gosling said at the film’s April premiere. “They risk more than anyone. This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar.”