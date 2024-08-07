All the Times Ryan Reynolds Gushed About His ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Costars

“Deadpool & Wolverine” star Ryan Reynolds can’t help but compliment his star-studded cast in the film — and thank them profusely for helping make it the record-breaking, R-rated smash that it is.

Since “Deadpool & Wolverine” hit theater June 26, Reynolds has been running a conveyor belt of praise for the numerous familiar faces featured in the project, largely from 20th Century Fox’s slate of early 2000s/2010s Marvel films like “Daredevil” and “Blade.”

Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum and more have all received their accolades from the star. He’s called Snipes “Marvel Daddy,” waxed poetic on Channing Tatum’s previously foiled journey to get Gambit onscreen, and said Garner has a “black belt in nice.”

We already know how he feels about his Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, from the months of joint press the two have been doing together. But here’s every other time he gushed about his costars.

Wesley Snipes

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off.”

Jennifer Garner

Of Garner, Reynolds said that she might have that “black belt in nice,” but inside her is “an unblinking hurricane of vengeance.”

“I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail … I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller.”

This Jen Garner person. She has a black belt in kindness but has inside her: an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️.



Channing Tatum

Working with Tatum was also a highlight for Reynolds, who managed to bring him back to revive the Marvel role that never was.

“Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely good man,” Reynolds wrote. “I know what it feels like to will a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen.”

He then added a nod to the Gambit shirt Tatum wore at both Comic Cons they attended together 10 years apart. “Two of the best days of my life happened while Channing Tatum wore this shirt. Coincidence or conspiracy?”

Dafne Keen

Reynolds also took time to thank one of the newer and younger super hero appearance in “Deadpool & Wolverine”: “Logan” breakout star Dafne Keen.

“When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine, she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch-me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the ‘Logan’ film, which is both a masterpiece and a giant.”

Reynolds said that through a “relentless post production” process, he still got “geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses.”

“I’m so happy [for] folks all around the world who’ve been carried away to a better place by Dafne and Hugh Jackman and their unbelievable performances.”

Jon Favreau

“Jon Favreau didn’t just jump into #DeadpoolAndWolverine for a quick one night stand as Happy Hogan. He gave us the 360-degree vision of an innovator, foundational Marvel forefather and ace storyteller,” Reynolds wrote Wednesday. “And if I have his number right, he is wildly uncomfortable with everything I’m writing in this post. But f–k it, I got what I needed out of him so he’s going to drink the medicine.

“One of the many things I love about playing Deadpool is that he’s a fan. Like me. Deadpool loves Marvel. So, working with Jon, who’s one of the original creatives who built an empire, was somehow better than sitting with one of my heroes. And almost better than being cradled in Thor’s powerful arms while he sobs like a f–king motherless child who lost his binky in a house fire.

“Jon is one of the greats. Yeah, the movie benefitted from his incredible performance, but we got something more important: his generosity of time and energy to talk story and brainstorm larger themes and ideas.”

Reynolds concluded that he’d “drop everything to show up for this guy anytime or anywhere.”