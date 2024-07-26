“Deadpool & Wolverine” appears to be playing with time a little bit, with the appearance of the Time Variance Authority, so perhaps it makes sense that the soundtrack for the film is filled with throwbacks.
In theaters now, the film officially brings Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into the MCU, as the two pair up — begrudgingly, in the case of Wolverine — to save Wade’s world.
Surprisingly, there’s no Wham! on this soundtrack, but it does get pretty meta, bringing in a song from one of Hugh Jackman’s musicals. And, before you get excited, no, that’s not Taylor Swift on the soundtrack confirming any rumors she might be in the film.
Her song is called “You Belong With Me,” not “You Belong to Me.” This one is a classic though.
Here are all the songs in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”
- “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters
- “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
- “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts
- “Slash” by Stray Kids
- “Glamorous” by Fergie
- “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
- “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News
- “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
- “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires)
- “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh
- “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
- “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” by Hugh Jackman and cast (soundtrack version — sadly no, he won’t be singing it live)
- “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
- “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
- “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
- “You’re All I Need to Get By” (With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) by Aretha Franklin
- “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
- “LFG (Theme From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’)” by Rob Simonsen
