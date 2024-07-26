Here Are All the Songs in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

It’s getting even more meta

hugh-jackman-deadpool-and-wolverine-marvel-studios-san-diego-comic-con
Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Credit: Marvel Studios)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” appears to be playing with time a little bit, with the appearance of the Time Variance Authority, so perhaps it makes sense that the soundtrack for the film is filled with throwbacks.

In theaters now, the film officially brings Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into the MCU, as the two pair up — begrudgingly, in the case of Wolverine — to save Wade’s world.

Surprisingly, there’s no Wham! on this soundtrack, but it does get pretty meta, bringing in a song from one of Hugh Jackman’s musicals. And, before you get excited, no, that’s not Taylor Swift on the soundtrack confirming any rumors she might be in the film.

Her song is called “You Belong With Me,” not “You Belong to Me.” This one is a classic though.

Deadpool and Wolverine
Read Next
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Review Roundup: Critics Split on the 'Messy,' 'Overstuffed,' 'Exhausting' Sequel

Here are all the songs in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

  • “Only You (And You Alone)” by The Platters
  • “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
  • “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts
  • “Slash” by Stray Kids
  • “Glamorous” by Fergie
  • “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
  • “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News
  • “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
  • “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires)
  • “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh
  • “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
  • “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman,” by Hugh Jackman and cast (soundtrack version — sadly no, he won’t be singing it live)
  • “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
  • “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
  • “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
  • “You’re All I Need to Get By” (With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) by Aretha Franklin
  • “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
  • “LFG (Theme From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’)” by Rob Simonsen
deadpool-wolverine-ryan-reynolds-hugh-jackman
Read Next
Where to Watch All the Deadpool and Wolverine Movies

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.