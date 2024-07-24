Where to Watch All the Deadpool and Wolverine Movies

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is nearly here, and yes, it would probably serve you well to catch up on the films that preceded them. There are admittedly a lot but the good news is, they’re mostly all streaming in one place.

Granted, it’s unclear where exactly “Deadpool 3” will fit on the timeline of everything. It will certainly take place after the events of “Deadpool 2,” but the film is also the official entrance of both its title characters into the MCU, and the timeline of the X-Men films was already a bit murky to begin with, in terms of what’s canon and what was retconned.

But that’s a discussion for a different day! A day after you’ve seen the films you need to see, and a day for after you’ve seen “Deadpool & Wolverine.” We’re just here to let you know how and where you can catch up.

Where can you stream the Deadpool, Wolverine and X-Men movies?

All of the previous movies starring Deadpool and Wolverine are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.

Deadpool

Wolverine

“X-Men” (2000) – Disney+

“X2: X-Men United” (2003) – Disney+

“X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) – Disney+, Starz

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009) – Disney+, Max

“X-Men: First Class” (2011) – Disney+

“The Wolverine” (2013) – Disney+

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014) – Disney+

“X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016) – Disney+

“Logan” (2017) – Disney+, FX Now

You can also stream the non-Wolverine “X-Men” movies “Dark Phoenix” on Disney+.

When does “Deadpool & Wolverine” come out?

“Deadpool & Wolverine” opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 25.

How to watch the Deadpool and Wolverine movies in chronological order

If you really want to get experimental with your rewatch, here’s how to watch all the Deadpool and X-Men movies in chronological order.