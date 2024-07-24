‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Set Box Office Records, But By How Much?

It’s finally here. After being delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike and leaving the box office to suffer through a miserable May, Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is here to deliver the biggest opening weekend the film industry has ever seen from an R-rated movie.

How big it will be is still difficult to determine. Projections for the film have stayed firm at a spectacular $170 million for the past couple of weeks. Not only would that break the R-rated opening weekend record held by the first “Deadpool” with $132 million, it also would be the highest opening weekend seen by any film since fellow MCU film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened to $181.3