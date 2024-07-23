‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Hailed as ‘Masterfully Crafted’ and a ‘Marvel Game Changer’ in First Reactions

“Deadpool & Wolverine” doesn’t officially hit theaters until Friday, but the world premiere was held on Monday night and the threequel is earning a lot of early love. According to those who’ve already seen it, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film is “masterfully crafted” and a “love letter to cinema.”
Exact plot details remain a bit under wraps, but here’s what we do know: in this film, the Time Variance Authority (as introduced in “Loki”) shows up to recruit Wade (Reynolds) to save his world. He can’t do it alone though, so he in turn recruits Wolverine (Jackman) to help him. Of course, Wolverine is as brooding as ever, and only begrudgingly signs on to help.
Apparently, this Logan was unable to save his own world, and it haunts him. It’s unclear exactly where in the MCU timeline this entry will fall, especially considering the fact that Logan died in “Logan” — but the TVA will make it work.
The movie also brings both Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU, courtesy of Disney buying 20th Century Fox in 2019, and as such, that means a whole lot of cameos. We won’t spoil them here, but they were certainly an aspect that both stunned and excited those who got to see it at early press screenings.
Check out the first reactions to “Deadpool & Wolverine,” below:
“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters Friday, July 26.
Leave a Reply