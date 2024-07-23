‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Hailed as ‘Masterfully Crafted’ and a ‘Marvel Game Changer’ in First Reactions

“Deadpool & Wolverine” doesn’t officially hit theaters until Friday, but the world premiere was held on Monday night and the threequel is earning a lot of early love. According to those who’ve already seen it, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film is “masterfully crafted” and a “love letter to cinema.”

Exact plot details remain a bit under wraps, but here’s what we do know: in this film, the Time Variance Authority (as introduced in “Loki”) shows up to recruit Wade (Reynolds) to save his world. He can’t do it alone though, so he in turn recruits Wolverine (Jackman) to help him. Of course, Wolverine is as brooding as ever, and only begrudgingly signs on to help.

Apparently, this Logan was unable to save his own world, and it haunts him. It’s unclear exactly where in the MCU timeline this entry will fall, especially considering the fact that Logan died in “Logan” — but the TVA will make it work.

The movie also brings both Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU, courtesy of Disney buying 20th Century Fox in 2019, and as such, that means a whole lot of cameos. We won’t spoil them here, but they were certainly an aspect that both stunned and excited those who got to see it at early press screenings.

Check out the first reactions to “Deadpool & Wolverine,” below:

When some thought the MCU was winding down, they make a phenomenal comeback. An engaging, multiverse adventure that will sweep you off your feet & bring you to tears. Never in our wildest dreams, could we imagine some of the scenes you will witness. WOW!!!!#DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/FXyFnXwoGe — Atom (@theatomreview) July 23, 2024

Caught 40 mins of #DeadpoolAndWolverine last week, and it’s not just fan service—it’s a Marvel love letter! Hugh and Ryan are like chimichangas and tequila, the PERFECT combo. This ultimate team-up will have you screaming, “LFG!” Get ready—this movie is going to BLOW YOUR MINDS! pic.twitter.com/KbFfxrpGtQ — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolandWolverine REACTION: is an absolute banger and return to form for the MCU. violent funny with an emotional core at the center. SO MANY CAMEOS Easter eggs and surprises await everyone who sees it this weekend. MARVEL IS BACK (sorta) with this one. #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/GbgLKAhry3 — BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolandWolverine



The movie is absolutely perfect, a masterfully crafted, action-packed spectacle that exceeds all expectations. It's a return to form for Marvel, filled with surprises. The casting and performances are exceptional, delivering a truly mind-blowing experience! pic.twitter.com/IUSKvqaHyN — Deadpool And Wolverine (@CineMundoUS) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolandWolverine is No Way Home on STEROIDS. It takes elements from Boss Baby and Come and See to create a beautiful love letter to cinema. Shawn Levy is a true auteur putting him in the ranks with Zack Snyder and Wes Anderson. Cinema is back baby! pic.twitter.com/Rltg4AfjrD — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine was the most fun I’ve had at the movies in years. It’s a Marvel fan’s delight. Cameos, yes, but Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact. It rewards MCU obsession AND knowing the lives of these chiseled heroes. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort. It even manages to pay respect to the Fox era’s… pic.twitter.com/uUqE6YiIma — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE is the best Marvel film in many years. It’s funny, violent as hell, and has a really big heart. The scene where Hugh Jackman looks to the camera and says, “LOGAN was never good to begin with” elicited gasps from my audience. Cannot recommend this enough. pic.twitter.com/GGzD766I8x — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is Marvel’s PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES.



What does that mean? It means it’s both wildly hilarious and genuinely (and heartbreakingly) meaningful.



Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart.



This movie doesn’t just exist — it MATTERS. pic.twitter.com/Ce7VOKMWZA — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 23, 2024

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters Friday, July 26.