‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Claws Off the Competition at No. 1 on List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The excitement is palpable as the highly anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” holds tight to the No. 1 position. Disney recently held an exclusive screening of the first 35 minutes of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and Marvel fans can’t wait to see more.