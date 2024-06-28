‘Inside Out 2’ Passes Predecessor at Global Box Office

It has taken just two weeks for Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” to pass the global box office run of its 2015 predecessor, as the sequel added $27.6 million worldwide to bring its total to $863 million.

Against stiff competition from “Jurassic World,” the first “Inside Out” grossed $857 million worldwide and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

“Inside Out 2,” buoyed by widespread critical and audience praise, has jolted the box office out of a months-long drought and has provided an earlier-than-expected kickoff to the second half of 2024 that is expected to have more theatrical output for theaters and more sustained revenue.

Domestically, “Inside Out 2” has cracked $400 million and stands ninth on the all-time animation box office list before inflation adjustment. With $101 million grossed in its second weekend after opening to $155 million, it posted the lowest-ever second weekend drop for a film opening to more than $150 million and is likely to hold on to the No. 1 spot despite a solid opening weekend from Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

While “Inside Out 2” might start seeing steeper drops on July 4th weekend due to competition from Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4,” Disney’s renewed box office momentum will continue into July as Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is likely to challenge Pixar’s hit for the title of top summer movie. Tracking for the crossover film is not out yet, but Fandango has already reported that the film broke internal first-day presale records for R-rated films.