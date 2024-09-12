Francis Ford Coppola Sues Variety, Executive Editors for $15 Million Over ‘Megalopolis’ Misconduct Report

Francis Ford Coppola is suing Variety and two of the trade publication’s executive editors for libel over a story published in July alleging that the director behaved inappropriately and unprofessionally on the set of his new film “Megalopolis.”

In court documents reviewed by TheWrap and filed in the Superior Court for California in Los Angeles on Wednesday, attorneys for Coppola said in part that he “believes that Defendants’ libel, as described above… was made with knowledge of falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth.”

Representatives for Variety didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

“Nothing in my 60+ years career can equal the painstakingly difficult, yet artistically triumphant journey of bringing MEGALOPOLIS to the screen. It was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude,” Coppola said in a statement Wednesday night.

“To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating. No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain,” the statement continued. “While I have no intention of litigating this in the media, I will vigorously defend my reputation and have trust in the courts to hold them accountable.”

At issue is a story published in July that cited anonymous sources who told Variety in part that after one scene, Coppola grabbed a microphone and announced, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

The article also referenced two videos posted online that purported to show the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the “Megalopolis” set. They were reportedly taken by a former member of the film’s crew, and appeared to match an earlier story in The Guardian in which sources accused Coppola of trying to kiss “some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” and telling them “he was ‘trying to get them in the mood.’”

In the court filings, Coppola’s attorneys asserted that before filing the lawsuit, he “provided evidence to Variety that the above allegations were false and Coppola requested that the allegations be retracted. Variety refused and doubled down. It repeated the same allegations and thereby emphasized its malice toward Coppola. In order to clear his name and obtain a public determination of the falsity of Variety’s allegations, Coppola has brought this case.”

The alleged libel, the filing continues, was “done intentionally or with a conscious disregard of Coppola’s rights and with an intent to vex, injure, or annoy him such as to constitute malice, fraud, or oppression thus entitling Coppola to exemplary and punitive damages in an amount to punish and make an example of Defendants and to deter such conduct in the future as will be proved at trial.”

Coppola through his representatives strenuously denied the accusations at the time, and several people who have worked with him issued statements disputing the accusations and attesting that his behavior was on the level.

In addition, one of the extras seen in the videos later disputed how they were being characterized. “None of the claims about @francisfordcoppola are true; it was an honor to work with such a legend. This video was taken on a CLOSED set that prohibited cell phones specifically for the safety of the actors.,” Rayna Menz said in part in an Instagram Story, “I am disgusted by these allegations & hope everybody will see the truth for what it is.”

Coppola is seeking general and specific damages in the amount of at least $15 million, unspecified punitive damages, coverage of his legal costs and any further relief the court may deem appropriate. He is also seeking a jury trial.