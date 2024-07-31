‘Megalopolis’ Extra Seen in Francis Ford Coppola Video Denies Director Behaved Inappropriately: ‘I Am Disgusted’

Francis Ford Coppola did not behave inappropriately on the set of “Megalopolis,” according to Rayna Menz, an extra featured in one of two videos shared last Friday from the film’s closed set.

“I am disgusted by these allegations,” Menz wrote in an Instagram Story, “& hope everybody will see the truth for what it is.”

Menz’s entire statement reads, “A video involving me has been released with a misleading headline. None of the claims about @francisfordcoppola are true; it was an honor to work with such a legend. This video was taken on a CLOSED set that prohibited cell phones specifically for the safety of the actors. I am disgusted by these allegations & hope everybody will see the truth for what it is.”

Menz also spoke at length to Deadline in Coppola’s defense. “He did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable,” she told the outlet. “I felt disgusted, I was blindsided by it because it was a closed set. That someone had video of that is just ridiculous and super unprofessional. It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is. His wife was on set with us, most days. It feels gross, seeing that video and they way they were trying to convey a message. Just gross.”

“It was all false,” she continued. “n fact, I was the one who asked him to dance. I asked him to dance, in front of everybody else. That’s why it’s so funny that this story came out. He even said, something along the lines of — mind you it was over a year ago so this is not a proper quote — but he said something like, ‘I’m a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady.’ And then we waltzed, to club music.”

“He was nothing but professional, a gentleman, he was like this cute Italian grandfather, running around the set. It was just so much fun. He’s a nice generous person.”

Two videos of Coppola were posted online Friday that appeared to show the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the “Megalopolis” set.

At the time, an executive producer Darren Demetre commented, “I have known and worked with Francis and his family for over 35 years. There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”

That claim was disputed by an on-set source who told Variety that Coppola would ruin takes by mingling with the extras, and said at one point he got onstage and told the cast, “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”