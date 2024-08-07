Chris Hayes Says GOP Attacks Against Walz Make Them Sound ‘Unhinged and, Frankly, Weirder’ | Video

Chris Hayes has thoughts about the GOP’s arguments against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the “most genuine, regular guy on a major American party ticket, the highest-ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress, whose biggest political achievement is making sure no kids go hungry in schools.”

In fact, the MSNBC host thinks the Republican party’s reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate is making them sound “even more racist and transphobic, more unhinged and frankly, weirder and weirder.”

Hayes’ commentary comes hours after Harris officially introduced Walz as her running mate ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Walz, who is credited with having sparked current political discourse describing Donald Trump, JD Vance and the GOP as “weird,” has figured out how to get under the party’s skin, Hayes noted.

“I mean, they have been whining about it a lot,” he said Tuesday evening. “And so today when Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz for her running mate, it was kind of weird when Republicans were celebrating, suggesting this is a matchup they actually wanted.”

After he pointed out that Republicans have most recently attempted to brand Walz, who visited San Francisco for the first time this month, as a “San Francisco liberal,” Hayes pointed out that Vance is the one who’s lived in the city “for years and years making big tech money and Silicon Valley connections that bankrolled his political future.”

Vance moved to San Francisco in 2013 after he graduated from law school. He moved back to Ohio four years later.

The problem facing the party, Hayes added, is that “Republicans are going to find out, I think, that framing a gun-owning, Midwest nice guy as a radical far left commie ends up painting you into some really weird corners” — such as implying that Minnesota, the 32nd state, is actually closer to being part of Canada.