Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Killed by Nashville SWAT Team During Attempted Arrest

Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning recording engineer with long ties to the Nashville music scene was shot and killed by a SWAT team on Thursday after brandishing a weapon while officer were serving an arrest warrant. He was 54.

According to CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, Police say Capps was wanted on counts of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping based on charged filed by his wife and adult stepdaughter earlier in the day. Capps, according to the complaint, had threatened both of them with a gun at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time, and continued to do so until falling asleep shortly after sunrise.

At that time, the two fled the home and went to police, who issued arrest warrants Thursday afternoon. When SWAT officers arrived at his home, police spokesperson Don Aaron told media he “came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot.” Police say the home had a video camera at the front door.

Capps was a member of a longstanding Nashville musical family, the son of Grand Ole Opry guitarist Jimmy Capps. He won Best Polka Album Grammy awards in 2005, 2006 and 2007 for his work with Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, according to the Recording Academy.