‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Will Be Announced This Month (Report)

Rockstar Games intends to announce “Grand Theft Auto VI” as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported Monday. The company also plans to release a trailer for the new installment of the blockbuster video game series in December, which also marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

A new installment in the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise would almost certainly result in one of the biggest releases of the 2020s. “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, has sold more than 185 million copies, and is second only to “Minecraft” in overall video game sales.

That game, set in and around a parody of Los Angeles called “Los Santos,” also spawned the hugely popular “Grand Theft Auto Online.”

Rockstar is notoriously tight-lipped about new “GTA” installments and details about the game are slim. But hackers released early footage and images from “Grand Theft Auto VI” in 2022, which Rockstar later confirmed was authentic. The materials appear to confirm longstanding speculation that the game will take place the parody of Miami, Florida that serves as the setting for the 2002 game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

“Vice City” took place in 1986 and largely served as a satire of the decade’s excesses as well as essentially a tribute to the 1983 remake of “Scarface.” However it’s expected that “like “GTA VI” will take place in a modern setting as was “GTA V,” the follow up to 20024’s “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” which takes place in the early 1990s.

The leak resulted in the sharing of more than 90 videos and photos from the game. Two teens were ultimately convicted in the hack in London.