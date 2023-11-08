Jeremy Allen White Recalls Ruining His Chances at Starring in a ‘Marvel-y’ Movie: ‘I Had an Attitude’ 

Looks like “The Bear” breakout Jeremy Allen White isn’t going to don the superhero spandex anytime soon for Marvel Studios as the actor said in a recent interview: “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude.”

“I think I played it all wrong,” White told British GQ in a new interview. White was obviously feeling himself when he had a general meeting with the Marvel execs at Found Oyster and asked “ Tell me about why should I do your movie.”

“They were like, ‘F–k you,’” White added. “And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

White also expressed confusion about the recent trend of actors viewing superhero roles as the pinnacle of their careers.

“I don’t know why becoming a superhero has become the pinnacle of an actor’s career in recent years,” White said.

Despite his reservations, White acknowledged that Marvel Studios does a good job of making high-quality films.

White added: “Marvel does get really good filmmakers to do those movies, and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies.”

Regardless, White has no regrets how the meeting went down. “I played it the way I wanted to play it,” White said. White would rather make a rinky dink “$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make” that general audiences avoid like the plague in theaters .