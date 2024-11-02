Greg Gutfeld Says Harris Has ‘The Guy Who Plays Tony Stark,’ But Trump Has ‘The Real Tony Stark,’ Elon Musk | Video

Greg Gutfeld’s reaction to the stars of “The Avengers” endorsing Kamala Harris for president? The Fox News anchor quipped on Friday that while Harris has the backing of “the guy who plays Tony Stark” — i.e., Robert Downey Jr. — GOP rival Donald Trump has “the real Tony Stark, as in Elon Musk.”

“This is a great contrast between the real and the imaginary: You have fictional Avengers, paid actors, siding with Harris and then you have real Avengers siding with Trump,” Gutfeld asserted in the latest episode of “The Five.”

He went on to tick off a list of people supporting Trump: Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard, whom he described as a “murderer’s row of bada–es.”

Watch the panel discussion on Fox News’ “The Five” in the video above.

Gutfeld continued, “So, you can have your imposters because they’re not real.”

Jesse Watters then weighed in to say, “If [the cast of ‘The Avengers’] came out and endorsed Trump, I’d say, ‘This is great. This is going to move voters,’ but now they’re doing it with Kamala, so I’m just going to blow it off.”

Jeanine Pirro chimed in, “What makes actors think we give a damn about what they think?” She asked, “Did it do Hillary Clinton any good” that she was backed by celebs — including the film’s stars Downey, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Scarlett Johansson — in 2016.

Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal panelist on “The Five,” said that the value of actor endorsements is “you trot them out if you have them.”

Meanwhile, Gutfeld insisted, “You guys don’t understand what I just said. The Republicans have the actual Avengers. These are just the imposters, come on people.”

He did not go on to elaborate on, say, which “real Avenger” RJK Jr. is — Thor? Hawkeye? Captain America? Hank Pym? — at least not in the clip shared to YouTube.