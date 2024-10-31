Marvel’s Avengers – Including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans –Assemble to Endorse Kamala Harris | Video

The crew also tries to foist some of their signature catchphrases onto the presidential hopeful

We may not see them on the big screen together again any time soon, but the Avengers did assemble on Thursday afternoon — this time, to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

The footage kicks off with Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the MCU, jumping on a video call and thanking her fellow Avengers — including Robert Downey Jr., in a rare political endorsement — to discuss what they can do to encourage people to vote this week.

Watch the video below:

The video also included Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, and Paul Bettany, and together, they brainstorm how they can help Harris. Among their ideas? Give her a catchphrase.

Naturally, they start running down the list of their own characters’ catchphrases, including “I can do this all day” and “Boom! You lookin’ for this?” (a niche joke for those who were into “Avengers: Age of Ultron).

“Don’t sit this one out,” Ruffalo wrote in a follow-up post. “It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This s–t is real and it’s going to come for you. Take 3 friends and know, no matter what you are a hero. Always give it all.”

It’s the latest high profile endorsement for the Democratic candidate. Other recent heavy hitters to come out for her include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others.

