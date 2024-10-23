Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala Harris for Women Like ‘A Certain Childless Cat Lady,’ Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Wednesday, listing on Instagram the over 25 reasons she’s supporting the Democratic ticket over Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Among those reasons? Her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” — or as she framed Carrie in the post, “a certain childless cat lady I play on TV.” (See the image above for proof.)

Also listing a love for her country, the LGBTQ+ community, women, democracy and “love” among her reasons for her endorsement two weeks out from election day, the actress concluded that it is “with an abundance of joy, optimism and pride I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.”

Read the post in full below:

In her nod to Carrie Bradshaw — whose voracious dating life, marriage and (spoiler alert) experience as a widow after Big (Chris Noth) dies in the first episode of “And Just Like That” center “Sex and the City” and its spinoff — Parker was also slyly referencing the GOP ticket’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, and his comments disparaging American women who don’t have children.

“We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made,” Vance said in resurfaced comments from earlier this year. “They want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

The backlash against Vance’s comments came quickly and has had a long-lasting impact on the narrative around how he and Trump would lead the country. And Parker isn’t the only prominent figure to endorse Harris and Walz by calling out the “childless cat lady” trope, either. One Taylor Swift signed off her endorsement in September as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” Swift wrote in a social media post following the first and only debate between Harris and Trump. “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“And Just Like That” is expected to return to Max with Season 3 in 2025.