Leonardo DiCaprio Endorses Kamala Harris, Knocks Trump on Climate Change: ‘We Cannot Afford to Go Backwards’

Leonardo DiCaprio has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The Oscar winner posted a video to Instagram on Friday explaining his reasoning. Much of it came down to a cause DiCaprio has remained passionate about for years – climate change. He pointed out the recent devastations at the hands of Hurricanes Helene and Milton while dragging Donald Trump into it.

“Donald Trump continues to deny the facts,” the actor said. “He continues to deny the science. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolled back critical environmental protections. Now he’s promised the oil and gas industry that he’ll get rid of any regulation they want in exchange for a billion-dollar donation.”

DiCaprio continued, “Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

The actor added that Harris helped “lead the most significant climate action in U.S. history, and under her leadership we will be able to accomplish ambitious goals on climate policy that will move our country forward.” He also praised her goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Join me in voting for Kamala Harris on Nov. 5, because we cannot afford to go backwards,” DiCaprio finished.

His endorsement comes in a week where many are choosing not to take sides. In a historic and controversial move, both the LA Times and The Washington Post announced this week they wouldn’t endorse either candidate. Those choices have led to drops in subscriptions and employee resignations.