‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-EP Blasts Disgraced Colleague Elisabeth Finch for Seeking Donations During LA Wildfires: ‘A Liar’

A co-executive producer for “Grey’s Anatomy” is sounding the alarm on Elisabeth Finch – a disgraced and former writer for the long-running series – for calling for donations during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Finch was outed as a compulsive liar back in 2022 and much of her acclaimed work as a writer and executive producer on the ABC series was informed by those lies. The biggest among them was that she was living with a rare form of bone cancer. Now it seems she’s raising money for those affected by the L.A. wildfires by asking for donations to her personal Venmo account.

“This is just me. Boots on the ground. It was challenging enough getting dog food while evacuated and I was at a safe place. So this is for people who have virtually nothing and have pets with basic needs,” call for charitable donations read.

It wasn’t long before Jamie Denbo, a writer and co-executive producer for “Grey’s Anatomy,” called out Finch’s post on Facebook. She warned any who saw the request that the person asking for money was a known “scammer and a liar.”

“This person is a SCAMMER and a LIAR. It is well documented in the Peacock series ‘Anatomy of Lies,’” Denbo warned. “Unless you want to send her donations of 69 cents for her ‘cancer treatment’ (she doesn’t have cancer) or perhaps ‘in memory of her late brother’ (he’s alive) or any thing else she has lied about (everything) DO NOT DONATE to Elisabeth Finch!!!”

“Anatomy of Lies” came out in late 2024 and chronicled Finch’s downfall as her numerous deceits were uncovered thanks to a Vanity Fair report. After the series dropped on Peacock, Finch responded with an apology on her Instagram account.

“I’ve given no one any reason to believe a word I say. I lied about so much; things so many people have been devastated by in real life,” she wrote. “‘I’m sorry’ feels like the smallest words compared to what I’ve done, yet they are the truest. I trapped myself in the addiction of lies, betraying and traumatizing my closest family, friends and colleagues. I’m making amends and expressing my genuine remorse as best I can when people are ready. And I’ve accepted the fact that some may never be. I’ve been receiving mental health treatment for nearly three years, and I work hard every day to sustain a life where the truth matters more than anything.”

While Finch may not be the most reliable place to donate for wildfire relief, a number of other celebrities have offered up major sums in support in the wake of the fires included most recently Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio.



