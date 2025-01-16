Taylor Swift Shares LA Wildfire Relief Orgs She’s Donating to and Rallies Fans to Do the Same

Taylor Swift has pitched in it to help with relief efforts for the ongoing fires raging through Los Angeles, sharing that she’s donated to several funds and organizations.

“The fires in California have devastated so many families and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss and destruction,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

Taylor Swift’s Instagram statement (Instagram: @taylorswift)

She then urged folks to contribute where and how they can.

“These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do,” Swift concluded in her statement. She then listed several organizations and funds, including 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation and more.

Swift now joins a number of Hollywood notables and companies that have jumped in to support first responders and people who have been impacted by the fires. On Monday, Sony pledged $5 million to relief efforts, and Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation donated $2.5 million, among others.