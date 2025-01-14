Sony Pledges $5 Million to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Funds

Sony has pledged $5 million to support Los Angeles wildfire relief funds.

The entertainment company will allocate the donation to relief organizations supporting first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts and employee assistance, Sony announced Monday.

“Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years. Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community,” Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki wrote in a joint statement. “We will continue work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead. Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted by this devastating situation.”

In addition to monetary contributions from Sony, Sony Pictures Entertainment is providing emergency support for employees displaced by the fires, and is providing guidance for staffers to access medical, mental health and insurance services as well as childcare support, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

During the wildfires, which began last week, Sony Pictures Entertainment has kept its studio offices in Culver City open to provide employees and their families with a safe space during evacuations as they make temporary housing arrangements. The company is also matching employee donations to those who contribute to relief organizations.

Earlier Monday, Amazon announced the company would be donating $10 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, including the American Red Cross of Southern California, FireAid, MusiCares Fire Relief Effort, World Central Kitchen and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, among others. Netflix and NBCUniversal parent Comcast similarly pledged $10 million while Disney donated $15 million and Paramount Global donated $1 million.